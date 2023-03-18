A new mental health facility opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va – Tandem Behavioral Health is a mental health group practice. Chief Executive Officer Lakieshia Swain and Clinical Supervisor Jeremy Rash spoke about why there is a need for mental health here in Southwest Virginia.

TBH provides a secured, HIPAA compliant video based experience and their therapists are Masters Level or higher and utilize an individualized approach to care.

Rest assured that your therapist will work with you to get through this rough time. We are here for you, and care about your emotional well-being.

Grand opening is Friday March 24th.