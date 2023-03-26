God’s Pit Crew sends aid to Mississippi after deadly tornado

DANVILLE, Va. – Several parts of Mississippi are facing unimaginable destruction after a tornado came through the state Friday.

God’s Pit Crew in Danville is sending their emergency response team down today to help with the wreckage.

Multiple tractor trailers with emergency supplies are on their way to the area.

The emergency response team is mucking out homes, cutting down trees and clearing out debris.

They are bringing food, water and more critical supplies to the hardest hit areas.

“To go back in and give some semblance of hope, some semblance of calm if you will, in the storm is very rewarding for us to be able to do that. We’re just blessed that we get to,” Founder and President of God’s Pit Crew Randy Johnson said.

God’s Pit Crew also has crisis teams in California and Kentucky currently helping to repair flood damage.