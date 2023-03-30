Climb to new adventures at Explore Park for opening weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – You and your family can find new adventures at Explore Park for the official opening weekend on April 1st and 2nd.

The weekend is filled with aerial adventure and family activities in the park. This includes Tree Top Quest, Roanoke River Clean-Up, nature crafts, hikes and more. Twin Creeks Brewpub is open all weekend and will host a Wood Bunny Paint Party on Sunday.

Alex North, the Marketing & Administrative Coordinator for Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism, says, “It is great to see more folks in the park. As the weather has gotten warmer, we are seeing a lot more traffic, and we are ready for the unofficial kick-off to operations here at Explore Park.”

Tree Top Quest is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You and your family can soar into spring through a number of high ropes courses and zip lines. Advanced registration is preferred and walk-ups are based on availability.

North says, “My favorite part of Tree Top Quest is the zip line course, but each course has something different to offer and more adventures each time.”

The Roanoke River Clean-Up is taking place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can come help Roanoke County Parks and Recreation clean up selected trails and river frontage along the Roanoke River. Gloves, trash bags and other needed materials will be provided.

You can also check out the Society of American Foresters Hike at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.