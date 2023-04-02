62º

Danville man dead after being hit by Amtrak passenger train

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Multimedia Journalist

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police say one man was hit and killed by a Amtrak train on Sunday morning.

Police say it happened Sunday morning shortly before 9 a.m.

They identified the victim as 39-year-old, Cedric Coles.

Danville Life Saving Crew pronounced Coles dead at the scene.

We are told the Amtrak passenger train was traveling northbound near Selma and Lanier Avenues.

Officials say the incident is under investigation by the Danville police Department and Amtrak’s Office of Investigations.

Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email, or use our crime tips app CARE.

