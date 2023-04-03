Pok-E-Joe’s in Vinton set to officially open this week

We're told the restaurant will open on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

VINTON, Va. – Barbeque lovers will soon have a new place to get their fix in Vinton.

Pok-E-Joe’s will host their grand opening on Tuesday.

They’re located where Joe Goodpies used to be off of East Washington Street.

The restaurant will serve Texas-style barbeque with house-smoked meats, homemade sausage, sandwiches and flatbreads.

“The brisket philly flatbread is one of my favorites. The Texas destroyer is one of our signature sandwiches and one of three of our largest sandwiches, it’s almost a pound in total,” said owner, Cory Welch.

Pok-E-Joe’s also has a location in Boonsboro.