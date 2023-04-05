Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge needs 2,000 volunteers

ROANOKE, Va. – Calling all volunteers in the Roanoke Valley — this year’s Ironman race needs your help.

The Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge is back for its third year, but volunteers are desperately needed.

In order to pull it off, race organizers need about 2,000 volunteers to pitch-in from June 2 through June 4.

“It’s bigger than just a race,” said Race Director Erika Larsen. “People always have a reason of why they’re racing. And to be a part of that and help them on that journey is incredible.”

There’s a volunteer recruiting event Thursday, April 6 to learn about volunteer opportunities. It runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Starr Hill Brewery in Roanoke.