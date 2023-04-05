New Food City coming to Pulaski

A new Food City is set to open in Pulaski. (Credit: Food City)

PULASKI, Va. – Company officials broke ground Wednesday on a new Food City in Pulaski.

The 54,600+ square-foot store will be located on East Main Street and will serve as a replacement for the existing location.

“We have served the residents of Pulaski and the surrounding county for the past 24 years, and we are excited to have the opportunity to build a new state-of-the-art Food City to better serve our loyal customers,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

The new store will include an in-store bakery and deli, a large café seating area, a fireplace, a hot food bar, fresh sushi, Asian Wok, hickory wood smoke, a brick pizza oven, and a fresh food bar.

The supermarket will also feature a Starbucks café, expanded grocery and produce departments, a pharmacy, and more.

“Our customers can expect to find the same smiling faces, exceptional customer service and top-quality products, with expanded variety/selection and some exciting new services,” said Smith.

The new location is expected to open early next year.