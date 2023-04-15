Blue Ridge Kite Festival returns to Roanoke

Kite flyers had just the right amount of wind this afternoon for the Blue Ridge Kite Festival.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Kite flyers had just the right amount of wind this afternoon for the 22nd annual Blue Ridge Kite Festival.

The festival took place Saturday at Green Hill Park.

The free event featured kite demos from the Richmond Air Force Kite Club, a kite showcase and contest, crafts, vendors and more.

The event is put on every year by Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

“This is a family fun event and we’re really excited as a park of Roanoke County Parks and Recreation and Tourism to invite families back out to our parks to enjoy the sunshine, the beautiful day, and get to connect with other people,” Assistant Director of Recreation for Roanoke County Maggie Mace said.

Free kites were also handed out, courtesy of Anthem HealthKeepers.