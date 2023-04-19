Pulaski 3D printed home project plan nixed

The 3D printed homes were slated to be built in Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. – Alquist, the company in charge of Project Virginia, wanted to provide more affordable housing in Southwest Virginia.

Construction was delayed last summer until this spring due to rising cost of building materials.

The hope was that 3D printed homes would provide affordable housing in underserved communities, but Alquist doesn’t have the money to make it happen.

“I spoke with the town council and they say they would be more than pleased to offer lots to them in the future if they became available to do the 3D printing, but in the meantime, we were going to have other homes constructed on those lots,” Pulaski Town Manager Darlene Burcham said.