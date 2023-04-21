Preparations underway in downtown Roanoke ahead of Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon

ROANOKE, Va. – America’s toughest road marathon has returned to Southwest Virginia. Runners from all across the country are coming to Roanoke to compete in a number of different races for the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon.

In total, 3,000 runners from 38 different states will be represented in this weekend’s races.

Those races include the full marathon, Foot Levelers Half Marathon, the Blue Ridge Double Marathon and the Anthem Star 10K. Also, you can’t forget about the Full GOAT Race. It takes all of the races from the weekend and combines them into one.

With the race, comes some road closures to be aware of. This includes Jefferson Street, Franklin Road, Parts of Walnut Avenue, Mill Mountain Parkway and more.

Kait Pedigo, the Roanoke Outside Event Manager, says “Just plan ahead and we have the Waze Map. The Waze app has all the road closures in it, so that is the easiest, quickest way to navigate is just to open up that app and use the event closures that are there for the weekend on Saturday.”

Expect a lot of traffic in downtown Roanoke this upcoming weekend! (Blue Ridge Marathon)

The very first lap of the Double Marathon starts at 1 a.m. on Saturday.

It takes over 500 volunteers to put on these races, but they still need more. Roanoke Outside would love to have people help with course marshalling.