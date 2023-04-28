Lynchburg park sees widespread flooding

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg park was among areas in the region that saw flooding due to heavy rainfall Friday.

Peaks View Park saw flooding on some of the ball fields and trails.

Chris Higgins with Lynchburg’s Parks and Recreation Department said crews are waiting for the water to recede to assess damage, but that there are trees down and miniature mudslides on trails.

Higgins warns people to avoid moving water because it may be rushing faster than it looks.

He said the park could see more problems if it’s hit with more rain again this weekend.

People who enjoy the area on a regular basis said they were surprised at just how much water they saw in the park on Friday.

“All of the fields down there they have a current,” Neighbor Virginia Dunning said. “You could go fishing in them, really. It’s amazing.”

Higgins said flooding isn’t a new problem for the park or even Lynchburg as a whole. He said that there have been flood studies done, but due to the geography it’d be difficult to prevent.