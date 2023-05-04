United Way of Roanoke Valley hosts Mental Health Awareness Month event

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Healthy Roanoke Valley and United Way are leading the charge to spread awareness throughout our community.

They’re encouraging the community to show those around them why mental health is important.

They say 90% of caregivers have seen an increase in mental and behavioral health issues in children since June 2020.

But parents are struggling to meet the mental health needs of their children.

“We hope to be able to really just start the conversation about normalizing mental health in our area,” Director of Family Health Strategies Leslie Clark said.

They are encouraging the community to wear a green ribbon this month to show your support for mental health awareness.