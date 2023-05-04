65º

LIVE

Local News

United Way of Roanoke Valley hosts Mental Health Awareness Month event

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Greg Moore

Tags: Mental Health, Mental Health Awareness Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Healthy Roanoke Valley and United Way are leading the charge to spread awareness throughout our community.

They’re encouraging the community to show those around them why mental health is important.

They say 90% of caregivers have seen an increase in mental and behavioral health issues in children since June 2020.

But parents are struggling to meet the mental health needs of their children.

“We hope to be able to really just start the conversation about normalizing mental health in our area,” Director of Family Health Strategies Leslie Clark said.

They are encouraging the community to wear a green ribbon this month to show your support for mental health awareness.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email