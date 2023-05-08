Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until May 11

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Allen, Texas.

Eight people died and seven others were wounded – three critically – when a gunman opened fire at an outlet mall in the Dallas area, the AP reported. The gunman was killed by a police officer who happened to be nearby, authorities said.

Youngkin said flags shall be lowered immediately on Monday, May 8, and remain at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, May 11.

The Office of the Governor said the order applies to United States of America flags and the Commonwealth of Virginia flags over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth.