ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers heading north on I-81 through Roanoke County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT.

We’re told the crash happened at mile marker 137.8.

The north left shoulder and left lane are closed, as of 4:49 p.m., crews said. Traffic was backed up for around 4.0 miles.

