Virginia Board of Education renews teaching licenses amid backup

VIRGINIA – Thousands of teaching licenses are delayed amid a record-high processing backlog.

In an emergency meeting on Thursday, Virginia’s Board of Education met to approve a regulation pushing back the renewal date.

The original deadline was next month, but it’s been extended for another year.

“It is really a crisis our divisions are dealing with,” Virginia Board of Education member Anne Holton said. “I appreciate your recognition of its importance and your stepping in so quickly to treat it like a crisis.”

State leaders said they will soon be reaching out to school staff to address the changes.