National D-Day Memorial suspends Memorial Day in-person ceremony due to weather

BEDFORD, Va. – The National D-Day Memorial Foundation says they are suspending their Memorial Day 2023 in-person ceremony on the Memorial’s outdoor plaza due to potential severe weather.

They say the commemoration ceremony will now be a livestream event.

Organizers say D-Day Society members, sponsors, and those who purchased bricks for dedication and previously RSVPed to the in-person event are asked to check their email.

The ceremony will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. at dday.org or Facebook.

The event will feature keynote speakers Rear Adm. Michael J. Steffen and Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.