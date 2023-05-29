59º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

National D-Day Memorial suspends Memorial Day in-person ceremony due to weather

Organizers say the commemoration ceremony will now be a livestream event only

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Memorial Day, National D-Day Memorial, Bedford
Veterans commemoration ceremony at the D-Day Memorial

BEDFORD, Va. – The National D-Day Memorial Foundation says they are suspending their Memorial Day 2023 in-person ceremony on the Memorial’s outdoor plaza due to potential severe weather.

They say the commemoration ceremony will now be a livestream event.

Organizers say D-Day Society members, sponsors, and those who purchased bricks for dedication and previously RSVPed to the in-person event are asked to check their email.

The ceremony will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. at dday.org or Facebook.

The event will feature keynote speakers Rear Adm. Michael J. Steffen and Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

email

facebook

twitter