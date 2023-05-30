May 30 is the last day for voter registration for the June 20 primary election

Heads up! If you still need to register to vote or make any changes to your current registration, Tuesday, May 30, is the last day to do so for the June 20 primary election.

If you miss the deadline, don’t worry! You’ll still be able to register through same-day registration; however, you’ll be given a provisional ballot to vote with rather than a regular one.

Provisional ballots aren’t processed by a vote-counting machine and instead, must receive approval from the local electoral board before it is counted, according to the Virginia Department of Elections. Your general registrar will send you a written notice if your ballot is not counted.

To register or check your registration status, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website.