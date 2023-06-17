Juneteenth celebration held in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Juneteenth marks the day the news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally made it to Texas, just years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the document.

While it’s been a state holiday in Texas since the 80′s, it wasn’t considered a holiday until 2021.

On Saturday, the Roanoke Culture Collective came together to celebrate unity and family at Eureka Park.

“Today, we’re here to celebrate,” Bernadette Lark, Cultural Arts Lead for the Roanoke Cultural Collective said. “We called it a family reunion because when we started this event we were coming out of COVID and what better word to talk about unity than family? And it’s a celebration! We have a reason to celebrate freedom, Juneteenth, so that’s what we’re here for.”

Organizers say the event is important because it shows what a safe and fun community looks like.