Southwest Virginia residents discuss concerns over state’s criminal justice system

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Watch this story tonight on 10 News at 11

While Virginia has seen some of its most significant criminal justice reform in the past few years, some people think it’s not enough.

State lawmakers, policy advocates along with those impacted by the criminal justice system came together on Friday for a criminal justice town hall.

The discussion was titled “How Do We Keep Our Kids of Jail?’”

Organizers of the event included Justice Forward Virginia, Americans for Prosperity Virginia, and Social Action Linking Together (S.A.L.T.).

One of the first speakers was Jae De La Mora who is a survivor of domestic violence. She said throughout her case, she found many flaws with the system but one thing she wished for was more guidance.

“The criminal justice system is terrifying, absolutely terrifying. To not have anyone with you all the time that can effectively walk you through it every step of the process is just terrifying,” De La Mora said.

De La Mora was joined by other panelists including Virginia Senator John Edwards during the discussion.

Edwards has been a strong advocate in Richmond over the years for criminal justice reform. One area he pushed for this past legislative session was changing the age at which you’re tried as an adult.

“I’ve been trying to get the juvenile justice age up to 21. It used to be that until it got knocked down to 18. Every parent knows that a 19-year-old doesn’t have the judgment as an older person,” Edwards said.

Rob Poggenklass, Interim Director of Justice Forward Virginia, also believes there are still some areas to address in terms of more reform. However, after Friday’s discussion, he said it’s really about more resources to help those affected.

“If we’re going to find solutions, we’ve got to look outside the criminal justice system,” Poggenklass said.