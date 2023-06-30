Virginia takes official ownership of Natural Bridge

LEXINGTON, Va. – When tourists take in the wonder of the Natural Bridge, they may be unaware that things they can’t see are a bit different.

Because on June 15, 2023, Virginia became the official owner of the Bridge and just over 1,500 acres surrounding the park.

“Everyone that’s from the area knows the importance of the Natural Bridge,” Melissa Baker, Director of Virginia State Parks said.

Baker said the final payment of the debt was about $6.5 million. She said it does not include the nearby Natural Bridge Hotel which is under private ownership.

“This isn’t just important to the Commonwealth of Virginia. This is important to the country and recognized throughout the world and so, to know that we have that in perpetuity and that we know that is going to be available to the citizens of the Commonwealth and the visitors to the area forever is really special,” Baker said.

The words, “state park” have been a part of the title for some time now, but only recently did the state pay off the remaining debt.

“As long as it was not under state ownership, there was always a concern of some possibility that something financially would go wrong, but now it’s secure,” Sen. Emmett Hanger, a Republican representing the 24th District said.

Hanger was a key leader in helping acquire the park.

Under state ownership, the park will be eligible for state funding for projects such as a campground and updates to maintenance and infrastructure, though Baker says visible changes may be years down the road.

Baker says visitorship is already good and will only improve over time, a vision nearly two and a half centuries in the making.

“249 years ago, Thomas Jefferson bought this property, and he said he thought it would be great to be held in the public trust. And now here we are and now here we are able to fulfill that original dream from Mr. Jefferson,” Brian Fuller, Real Property Manager for DCR said.