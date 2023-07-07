Budweiser Clydesdale set to visit Roanoke this weekend

One of the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales is set to visit Roanoke this weekend.

The horse is scheduled to appear at the Historic Roanoke City Market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The famous horses are traveling across the county this summer in support of Anheuser-Busch’s partnership with Folds of Honor, a non-profit organization that supports families of fallen or disabled military members.

“It’s hard not to love majestic creatures when they asked us if they wanted to come, we said yes, just because we know people do love them, so this is just the 1st I’m aware of one stopping for photo opportunities,” Jaime Clark with Roanoke Inc. said.