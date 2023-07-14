Lynchburg residents clean up after severe weather

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Severe weather hit Lynchburg Thursday evening, causing floods and downed trees which led to power outages in the area.

Public works crews worked overnight to make sure roads were clear from debris and residents are pleased the storm didn’t cause any major damage to the area.

Samantha Williams and her son normally walk through Peaks View Park with ease, but Friday, there’s more mud than usual.

“We wanted to splash in some puddles, did not realize it was a pool,” Williams said.

Williams said while she and her son played in the park, she saw Lynchburg Public Works Crews clearing walkways filled with mud and debris.

“It’s pretty high waters, the rivers rushing, there’s usually an embankment you can’t even see that,” Williams said.

Joe Bryant has lived near Peaks View Park since 1961 and planted trees in his yard.

“The water kept coming up, and it was going down the creek, I’ve seen it before, but not that high,” Bryant said.

Bryant was sad to see his tree planted and uprooted, but pleased to know it was inches away from destroying his neighbor’s shed.

“I couldn’t hardly believe it, I was like what in the world, I had a lot of stuff leaned up against the tree posters and what not, I couldn’t believe the thing was falling,” Bryant said.

Lynchburg Public Works director Gaynelle Hart said they received an influx of calls Thursday evening, informing the department there were flooded streets and downed lines.

“In some places, five to six inches of rain in Lynchburg,” Hart said.

Hart said about 8 to 10 streets still had flooding around, but most cleared around Friday morning.

About 50 to 60 people helped with cleanup efforts in different parts of the city.

Hart has a message for residents.

“When you see a barricaded street, please don’t go around the barricade, let us get these streets cleaned up and remove the barricades,” Hart said.

City leaders say the College Lake Damn is not in a flood watch or warning stage.

They will have crews monitor the water levels.