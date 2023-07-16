Rock N’ Rollers raise money for first ever Paw-zzy Fest.

SALEM, Va. – Rock N’ Roll fans in Salem enjoyed an evening of 80s hairband jams and raising money for a good cause.

The non-profits Stardogz Inc. and Playlist 4 Life Foundation hosted the first ever Paw-zzy Fest.

The night featured tribute acts of Ozzy, Poison, and Motley Crue.

Stardogz Inc. aids in bringing financial aid to low-income families with beloved pets. They are a local non-profit organization that covers the cost of vaccinations, dog grooming, pet transportation, flea/tick medication and much more.

Lee August and Simpson with Stardogz were shocked by all the support Saturday.

“We are endlessly and very very grateful for the amount of support. We have already been able to support so many pets in the valley and families in the valley,” August said.

You can find more about Stardogz and their services by visiting stardogzva.org