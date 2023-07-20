God’s Pit Crew seeking volunteers to assemble blessing buckets

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew normally helps others in times of distress but this time, they need your help.

After distributing 800 blessing buckets to Vermont flood survivors, God’s Pit Crew staff say there’s a need to make more.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Anyone 10 years old and older can stop by the warehouse in Danville and help create 3,000 blessing buckets.

Staff say the goal is to make sure people have some supplies in emergencies.

“It is so rewarding to be able to help people in their time of need, I think it’s true when God talks about it more blessings to give than to receive, and I tell you our volunteers when they come here, they see it every day,” Julie Burnett, the Blessing Bucket Program Director said.

For more information about Blessing Buckets and how to get involved, click here.