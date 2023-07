For Thursday (July 20) only, you can head to a McAlister’s Deli near you for a free 32-ounce cup of tea.

Tea lovers, it’s your time to shine!

For Thursday (July 20) only, you can head to McAlister’s Deli for a free 32-ounce cup of tea.

It’s part of the company’s 15th annual Free Tea Day and there will be a variety of teas you can choose from to suit your fancy.

There is a limit of one tea per person in-store and four teas per order through the McAlister’s Deli website or app.

Click here to find out the closest McAlister’s Deli near you.