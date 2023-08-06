Clear the Shelters: Meet Kane, a handsome two-year-old pup in search of a loving home

Kane is a two-year-old pitbull/lab mix at the Giles County Animal Shelter, and has been searching for a home to call his own for four months.
This sweet pooch has had quite the journey, but is ready to start fresh with a loving family. Staff say Kane was a walking skeleton when he first came into the shelter. but is slowly putting on weight.
And of course, he’s handsome, too! His coat shows a stunning color pattern.
Kane is a sweet boy, and loves to give kisses. He is a fast learner, is treat-motivated, and has done well with other dogs at the shelter.
If you’re interested in adopting Kane or finding more information, contact the Giles County Animal Shelter at 540-921-2053.