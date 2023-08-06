74º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Clear the Shelters: Meet Kane, a handsome two-year-old pup in search of a loving home

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Tags: Dogs, Animals, Clear The Shelters, Pets, Giles, Giles County Animal Shelter

Kane is a two-year-old pitbull/lab mix at the Giles County Animal Shelter, and has been searching for a home to call his own for four months.

This sweet pooch has had quite the journey, but is ready to start fresh with a loving family. Staff say Kane was a walking skeleton when he first came into the shelter. but is slowly putting on weight.

And of course, he’s handsome, too! His coat shows a stunning color pattern.

Kane is a sweet boy, and loves to give kisses. He is a fast learner, is treat-motivated, and has done well with other dogs at the shelter.

If you’re interested in adopting Kane or finding more information, contact the Giles County Animal Shelter at 540-921-2053.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email

Watch Rachel weekdays during 10 News at 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m.

email

facebook

twitter