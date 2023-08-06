Clear the Shelters: Meet Kane, a handsome two-year-old pup in search of a loving home

Kane is a two-year-old pitbull/lab mix at the Giles County Animal Shelter, and has been searching for a home to call his own for four months.

This sweet pooch has had quite the journey, but is ready to start fresh with a loving family. Staff say Kane was a walking skeleton when he first came into the shelter. but is slowly putting on weight.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

And of course, he’s handsome, too! His coat shows a stunning color pattern.

Kane is a sweet boy, and loves to give kisses. He is a fast learner, is treat-motivated, and has done well with other dogs at the shelter.

If you’re interested in adopting Kane or finding more information, contact the Giles County Animal Shelter at 540-921-2053.