71º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

Back to school safety and security: Appomattox County Public Schools

10 News investigates the measures school districts are taking to protect staff and students

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

Tags: Back to School, Appomattox, Schools, School Safety, 10 News Investigates
Appomattox County Public Schools serves around 2,300 students in four schools.

APPOMATTOX, Va. – Appomattox County Public Schools serves around 2,300 students in four schools. Much of their upgrades were part of the remodel and addition to the high school.

Expenses include:

  • Retrofitting all interior doors throughout the entire campus.
  • Maintaining all camera and entry systems throughout the year for all schools sites, ensuring they’re only accessible to authorized staff
  • Designing and building a new secure front entrance to Appomattox County High School with a vestibule and line of sight to the front visitor parking lot

ACPS also says their capital improvement plan through 2026 includes plans to upgrade the elementary and middle schools as well.

.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alyssa Rae grew up in Roanoke and graduated from Virginia Tech. An avid sports fan, she spent her first 8 years in TV as a sports anchor and reporter.

email