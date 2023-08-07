Back to school safety and security: Appomattox County Public Schools

Appomattox County Public Schools serves around 2,300 students in four schools.

APPOMATTOX, Va. – Appomattox County Public Schools serves around 2,300 students in four schools. Much of their upgrades were part of the remodel and addition to the high school.

Expenses include:

Retrofitting all interior doors throughout the entire campus.

Maintaining all camera and entry systems throughout the year for all schools sites, ensuring they’re only accessible to authorized staff

Designing and building a new secure front entrance to Appomattox County High School with a vestibule and line of sight to the front visitor parking lot

ACPS also says their capital improvement plan through 2026 includes plans to upgrade the elementary and middle schools as well.

