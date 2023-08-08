CLEAR THE SHELTERS: ‘Foster to adopt’ Boss, a shy sweetie-pie

This sweet, 7-year-old pup was surrendered to the shelter in August 2020. He’s been fostered and adopted twice, but sadly, was returned both times.

ROANOKE, Va. – You might remember this precious face.

We first introduced you to Boss last year during 2022 Clear the Shelters.

This sweet, 7-year-old pup was surrendered to the shelter in August 2020. He’s been fostered and adopted twice, but sadly, was returned both times.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Boss is very shy and nervous around new people, but boy you’re in for some loving once he gets to know you! And buckle up, because he’s a big fella.

If you’re looking for a hefty lap dog, Boss is your guy. Once he warms up to you, he’s known to crawl into your lap and give tons of kisses.

Boss also loves to play, go for walks, and loves pool time in the summer.

He isn’t only handsome, but Boss is very intelligent too. He knows several commands, including sit, stay, give paw, nose touch, and go to his mat. Shelter staff said that not only are these tricks impressive, but help Boss redirect his attention when he’s feeling a little nervous.

We bet he would love to show off all of his tricks to his new owner, who would ideally be patient and give him the love – and safe space – that he’s been searching for.

Boss is a foster-to-adopt pet at the Roanoke Valley SPCA. The shelter is also offering training sessions for some extra support to make sure the adoption is successful, both for the pup and the fam.

This pup is neutered, vaccinated, and micro-chipped already. To see how you can adopt, click here.

To see more adoptable pets featured in Clear the Shelters, click here.