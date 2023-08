MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – Have you ever seen such a happy pup? Meet Otis!

He’s been waiting for about a year for someone to come adopt him at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Otis is a four-year-old pit bull terrier who loves attention and knows basic commands.

Because he loves getting all the lovin’s from his humans, he would be best suited as the only pet in his forever home.

Stop by the shelter to meet him or call (540)382-5795 to inquire about adopting.