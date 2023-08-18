Tudor House hosts 4th Annual Big Kahuna event

The mission is suicide prevention.

The non-profit organization known as Tudor House is hosting its fourth annual Big Kahuna.

“Definitely in a mental health crisis as many people realize, especially since COVID,” said Kathleen Thorell, executive director of Tudor House. “Tudor House was founded in the summer of 2020 after the death of Louis Tudor.”

The event focuses on bringing the community together to raise awareness about mental health resources.

“I mean you have to be visible to be a resource so that’s the goal here just to make sure we are being visible in the community,” said Markita Madden, programs manager of the Virginia chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Community members were there Friday playing golf in support of suicide awareness.

“They’re not only supporting us financially but supporting us with their own advocacy,” said Thorell.

The funds from the Big Kahuna primarily go to programs such as their teen ambassadors.

“A group of teens from the Roanoke Valley and Franklin County and we train them on suicide prevention and awareness and then we give them the resources so that they can then hand out at their schools and be aware of,” said Thorell.

They tell us teens are more likely to listen to their peers in mental health situations.

“It’s nice to have students and peers and people in the community to have that are more your age that you can connect with that you can talk about suicide awareness with or the feelings you’re having personally,” said Vivian Pickeral, teen ambassador for Tudor House.

The event is expected to bring in around $50,000.