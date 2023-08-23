81º
Blue Ridge Parkway contributes $1.3 billion to local economy

Amy Cockerham, Multimedia Journalist

VIRGINIA – Tourism spending on the Blue Ridge Parkway contributed $1.3 billion to the local economy last year, according to a new report.

The National Park Service said nearly 16 million visitors stopped by in 2022.

Leesa Brandon, National Park Service external affairs specialist, said people are attracted to the area for all kinds of reasons.

“Cultural resources and history, natural resources, outdoor recreation, there really are so many options for so many different kinds of interests and people,” Brandon said. “That’s been one of the hallmarks all these years.”

The report also said that the Parkway supports almost 18,000 jobs.

