Super Bowl champion visits Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Former NFL Wide Receiver, Malcolm Mitchell has transformed his career into one where he advocates for reading and literacy.

Mitchell played two seasons with the New England Patriots after playing at the University of Georgia. He was one of the players on the Patriots 2017 Super Bowl team against the Atlanta Falcons.

On Monday, Mitchell visited the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia in Roanoke to share a message of encouragement, resiliency, and respect. He also talked about the importance of reading and digital literacy to Club kids as they begin the new school year.

Mitchell founded the Share the Magic Foundation, which aims to transform children’s lives through literacy.

As someone who didn’t enjoy reading as a kid, he eventually found how important it was to learn how to read. He also learned several life lessons while playing in the NFL.

“You have to wake up every day and try. It’s not easy and I understand that through my personal experience but the NFL also showed me through perseverance you can make amazing things happen … but you must first wake up every day and just try,” Mitchell said.