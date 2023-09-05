31-year-old Texas man arrested in missing Martinsville teen case

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A Texas man who allegedly traveled to Martinsville to pick up a 16-year-old girl has been arrested and charged.

On Monday, Sept. 4, the Martinsville Police Department received the report of the teen who had run away from home, officials said. We’re told she was last seen near Mulberry Road and Meadowview Lane.

Throughout the course of the investigation, officials said they learned the teen had been in contact with 31-year-old Cody Lopez of Houston, Texas, who allegedly had traveled to Martinsville to pick up the girl.

On Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, authorities said Lopez and the teen were found in Charlotte, North Carolina by the United States Marshals.

Lopez was arrested and has been charged with abduction and computer solicitation of a minor, Martinsville officials said.

We’re told Lopez is being held in North Carolina awaiting extradition to Virginia.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Lieutenant Jim Lovell at 276-403-5320.