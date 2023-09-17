70º
Henry Street Heritage Festival returns for 33rd year

All proceeds benefit the Harrison Museum

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – For the 33rd year in a row, people took to Elmwood Park for the Henry Street Heritage Festival.

From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, people got a glimpse of African American Heritage.

This was expressed through performing arts, crafts, food, customs, art and more.

All proceeds go towards supporting programs and operations of the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.

“Beyond raising money for the museum, it’s celebrating African American Culture. So, we love it when we see the park full of folks shopping, dancing, and having a good time. Honestly, It’s a lot like a family reunion,” Festival Coordinator Kianna Price Marshall said.

After the festival, people enjoyed a concert with the national recording artist En Vogue in Elmwood Park.

