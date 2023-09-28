63º
Join Insider

Local News

Roanoke County Public Schools launches Explore Project

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke County Public Schools, Education

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Local schools are expanding programs to make sure students are prepared to work.

Roanoke County school leaders call it the “Explore Project.”

Students explore and research an approved passion topic of their choosing. The idea behind the program is to help students learn life skills, collaboration, communication, and critical thinking outside the classroom.

“We want students to be able to develop skills, showing that they are good collaborators, they work well with others, they have good communication skills, they have good creativity and problem-solving skills, they’re good at being citizens they show up to work on time, which means they need to be in school,” said Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Ken Nicely.

Leaders say they did a pilot program last year at the high school level and it was successful.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Duke Carter returned to 10 News in January 2022.

email

facebook

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email