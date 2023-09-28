Roanoke County Public Schools launches Explore Project

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Local schools are expanding programs to make sure students are prepared to work.

Roanoke County school leaders call it the “Explore Project.”

Students explore and research an approved passion topic of their choosing. The idea behind the program is to help students learn life skills, collaboration, communication, and critical thinking outside the classroom.

“We want students to be able to develop skills, showing that they are good collaborators, they work well with others, they have good communication skills, they have good creativity and problem-solving skills, they’re good at being citizens they show up to work on time, which means they need to be in school,” said Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Ken Nicely.

Leaders say they did a pilot program last year at the high school level and it was successful.