Charges pending in Halifax County crash that left one dead, one hospitalized

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Halifax County that left one dead and another hurt.

On Oct. 5 at about 2:41 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Route 58 and Route 501 for the report of a crash involving two vehicles.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

We’re told 81-year-old James E. Collins, of Baltimore, Maryland, was driving east on Route 58 in a 2001 Ford F-250 pickup and failed to stop for the red traffic light. He then continued into the intersection and hit 67-year-old James T. Medley, who had been driving south on Route 501 in a 1995 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck.

Unfortunately, Medley, of Alton, Virginia, died at the scene, according to State Police. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Collins was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, State Police said.

VSP said the crash remains under investigation, with charges pending.