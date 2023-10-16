Reports: Man wanted for NRV home break-ins shot, killed by West Virginia State Police

UNION, W. Va. – The man wanted for a multitude of break-ins across the New River Valley has been shot and killed by West Virginia State Police, according to an NBC station in West Virginia.

Anthony Meyers had been on the run since late July after missing a meeting with his parole officer.

According to the Tennessee Sex Offender registry, Meyers had been convicted of attempted rape in 2008. He had a multitude of other charges according to records, ranging from assault, vandalism, and aggravated burglary. Following the crimes he committed in Tennessee, records show Meyers served time at a federal medical center for inmates in Massachusetts.

Records show Meyers was released from the facility in late July, but just a few days later, failed to meet with his probation officer.

In September and October, Meyers was spotted in West Virginia and Virginia - in parts of the New River Valley - breaking into homes and stealing food

On Monday afternoon, Troopers got a tip about the location of the man, who was earlier identified as Anthony Meyers, according to the report.

We’re told Troopers responded and found Meyers in a wooded area near Union, West Virginia.

When Troopers tried to approach him, Meyers pointed a rifle toward the Troopers, according to the NBC station. Both of the responding Troopers then fatally shot Meyers.

The investigation is ongoing.

