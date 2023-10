Looking for a sweet adorable puppy to be the newest addition to your family? Meet Jax!

He’s a 10-week-old blue heeler who is very energetic, and loves playtime and treats! He weighs around 12 pounds and is available for adoption at the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Julie Rickmond, the RVSPCA Marketing and Communications Director, says that he could use some basic training like any puppy, but he would be a great fit for any family.

If you’re interested in meeting Jax, you can find more information here.