Botetourt County power outages impacting some schools

FINCASTLE, Va. – Power outages throughout the Fincastle area could affect the school day for several Botetourt County Public Schools, according to school officials.

Authorities said the outages could impact the following schools, leading to sporadic phone and internet service issues:

Breckinridge Elementary School

Central Academy Middle School

Botetourt Technical Ed Center

We’re told these schools have also adjusted their breakfast menus.

If school leaders decide to close any of the schools mentioned above or make any adjustments to the school day, parents and/or guardians will be immediately notified.

As of 8:44 a.m., there are 351 AEP customers without power. The power company said it is working diligently to find a solution.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more