LYNCHBURG, Va. – Pok-E-Joe’s Lynchburg location is set to close permanently on Dec. 1.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Staff made the announcement in a Facebook post Monday, stating that due to personal and professional reasons, the Lynchburg location will close its doors.

Customers who have purchased gift cards can use them at the Lynchburg location until Dec. 1, but staff say they if customers cannot make it to the location by then, the gift cards will be honored at the Vinton location, which will remain in business.