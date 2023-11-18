Gov. Youngkin, First Lady Youngkin present God’s Pit Crew with Spirit of Virginia award

DANVILLE, Va. – On Friday, Gov. Youngkin and First Lady of Virginia Suzanne Youngkin were in Danville to deliver the Spirit of Virginia award to God’s Pit Crew.

Since being founded in 1999, the organization has contributed to 175 disaster relief projects in 30 states and much more.

“You’ve continued to walk-the-walk and talk-the-talk – and bless countless persons, families, lives, children, individuals as you help them heal and gain hope for the future,” said First Lady of Virginia during Friday’s ceremony.

“When you have a chance to hear from extraordinary Virginians who dedicate time, who dedicate passion, and are willing to give it: that is the spirit of Virginia,” said Gov. Youngkin. “One of the things I love about God’s Pit Crew is it takes that spirit of Virginia and projects it across the country. It projects it around the world.”

This is the sixth and final Spirit of Virginia award that will be given this year.