Brisket is an adorable three-month-old puppy who is full of fun and energy.

He’s sweet, loves his treats and toys and sometimes spins around with the zoomies! He’s a handsome guy with unique markings.

Like all puppies, he could benefit from some basic training. Erin Dams with the Roanoke Valley SPCA said he would be a great fit for any family.

He’s one of many puppies that are available for adoption right now at the RVSPCA. To learn more about Brisket or other pets, visit here.