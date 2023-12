ROANOKE, Va. – Bobo is a three-year-old pup who’s looking for his forever home! He won the hearts of many during his trip to WSLS 10.

He has a big personality and is always smiling. He is sweet, friendly, loving and enjoys belly rubs and cuddles. If you’re looking for a new addition to your family, he could be your guy!

For more information about Bobo, visit here.