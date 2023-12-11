God’s Pit Crew sends Blessing Buckets, volunteers after deadly Tennessee tornado

DANVILLE, Va. – Members of the Danville-based non-profit, God’s Pit Crew, are hitting the road to help with the aftermath of the deadly tornado in Tennessee.

The organization is currently packing up nearly 1,000 Blessing Buckets, which contain things like food, toiletries, and a Bible to bring to people who have been displaced.

God’s Pit Crew is also sending 30 volunteers to the Clarksville area to help with clean up.

“It breaks our heart whenever we hear of the loss of life, especially around the holidays. It’s just a really difficult thing for families to have to go through. So we know just how important our mission is to restore hope, healing, and restoration to these communities,” said Chief Operating Officer, Brandon Nuckles.

The tornado in Tennessee marks the 26th deadly tornado this year – the highest number of deadly tornadoes in the U.S. since 2011.

God’s Pit Crew said they’re feeling the effects of the significant number of storms.

