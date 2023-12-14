Concord Volunteer Fire Department truck overturns in Campbell County, no one hurt

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – No one was hurt after a Concord Volunteer Fire Department truck flipped on Thursday, Campbell County officials wrote in a press release.

We’re told the crash happened around 3 p.m. near Smokey Hollow and Holiday Lane in Campbell County.

Officials said the truck flipped in a single-vehicle accident while they were responding to a fire call.

A volunteer driver and three other volunteers were inside the truck at the time of the crash, but none were injured, according to the release.

Campell County officials said there are no public hazmat issues that were caused by the crash.