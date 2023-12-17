Wreaths Across America makes its way to Salem

SALEM, Va. – Across the country, volunteers honor the nation’s fallen heroes by placing a wreath on their graves for National Wreaths Across America Day.

A day to remember, honor, and teach. That’s the mission of Wreaths Across America.

Every year, volunteers lay wreaths on fallen heroes’ graves at over 4,000 locations in all 50 states.

On Saturday, they stopped in Salem to lay 160 wreaths at East Hill and East Hill North cemeteries, thanks to donations from the local chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution.

“Wreaths Across America is based in Maine, and they make all these wreaths in Maine to go on veterans’ graves and so we decided we were already raising money and buying some wreaths and donating them, so we decided why not do that here in Salem and put these on our veterans’ graves,” Regent of the Fort Lewis chapter and National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Elizabeth Vincel said.

Republican Congressman, Ben Cline said he was honored to be invited to this important remembrance.

“During this holiday season, some of us are visiting cemeteries and laying wreaths for family lost, friends lost, who we just want to remember during this holiday, but it’s also important to remember the values and the freedoms. Freedom of religion, the ability to celebrate Christmas, celebrate Hanukkah, and those holidays we hold so dear. We are grateful to those men and women for all they do,” Cline said.

One veteran and Salem native, Bill Miller, drove a truckload of wreaths from Maine to Pennsylvania. He said it was an honor.

“You got a wreath on the front of your truck so as you are driving around and you see trucks with the wreath on the front, you know that’s what they’re doing. And the whole experience of being a part of something like this is amazing,” Miller said.

As volunteers and supporters laid the wreaths, they said the name of each veteran thanking them for their sacrifice.

“What seems like a small effort to some may mean a whole lot to someone else and especially if they visit the cemetery and see that wreath on their loved one’s grave,” Vincel said.