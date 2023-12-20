Santa spotted passing out Christmas cards to veterans at Salem VA Medical Center

SALEM, Va. – Spreading Christmas cheer, one-holiday card at a time.

The executive director of the local non-profit, Sirens and Salutes, Inc. went to the Salem VA Medical Center on Tuesday to pass out Christmas cards to veterans.

“I make sure I get one in everyone’s hands that walks in the door,” said Executive Director, Bill Price. He doubles as Santa during December, working to make sure every veteran receives a gift this holiday season.

“We hand out Christmas cards to veterans. Many that children have made at local elementary schools,” he said.

Price said he has handed out over 600 holiday cards this month.

“There’s a lot of people who don’t even get a card, not even one card,” said Bobby Moore, a veteran who’s from Buena Vista.

“Makes us happier up here. A lot more like Christmas ain’t it,” said Bobby’s wife, Linda.

“One of the veterans, I gave a card when he came in and as he was leaving, he came up and leaned into me and said, ‘This is the only Christmas card I’ve gotten this season.’ So that’s what makes the whole day good right there. That’s all worth it,” said Price.