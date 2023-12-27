17-year-old cited after Campbell Co. pursuit leads to crash

A 17-year-old Bedford County girl was cited after a police chase led to a crash in Campbell County. (Concord Volunteer Fire Department)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A 17-year-old was cited following a traffic stop that ended in a crash in Campbell County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, a VSP trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 1997 Honda Prelude traveling west on Route 460 in Campbell County.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

We’re told the purpose of the stop was for speeding, as the Honda had been traveling at 80 mph in a posted 60 mph.

According to authorities, the driver refused to stop, and fled from the trooper, initiating a pursuit.

VSP said as the vehicle came to the end of the exit ramp from Route 460 to Mt. Athos Road, the driver lost control. The Honda crossed over Mt. Athos Road, and struck the guardrail.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl from Bedford County, was cited for eluding police and reckless driving.

Police said the driver nor the boy passenger were injured.

The incident remains under investigation.