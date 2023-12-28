VSP: 17-year-old dead after Halifax County crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A 17-year-old was killed in a Halifax County crash on Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.
On Wednesday at 12:11 a.m., we’re told a 2002 Lexus RX300 was traveling south on Old Cluster Springs Road (Route 704) when it entered a curve, ran off the left side of the road, and struck several trees.
Police said the crash occurred one mile south of Route 360.
According to VSP, the driver, a 17-year-old boy from Halifax County, was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Authorities said the boy was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.