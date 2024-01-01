New Year’s Resolutions: Health benefits of Dry January

ROANOKE, Va. – A new year means new goals, and some may decide to take a step away from drinking alcohol and start Dry January.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Health officials said that drinking alcohol increases the risk of heart disease, which is the number one killer of men and women across the globe.

Taking any sort of break from drinking can benefit your heart health.

Robert Johnson, a family nurse practitioner, said alcohol consumption has no benefit to our body and health.

“You know, alcohol increases the risk for a majority of the cancers we see. Almost all types of cancers can be linked back to alcohol consumption, not complete causation but that there’s a risk,” Johnson said.

He said that if you feel great after Dry January, it doesn’t have to stop at the end of the month. Go further and continue working on your New Year’s resolution the whole year.